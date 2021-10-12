Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFS. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OFS Capital by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. OFS Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. On average, analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

