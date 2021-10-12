Clarity Financial LLC Trims Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetApp by 75.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after buying an additional 409,376 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 113.1% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,977,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 176.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,418,000 after buying an additional 346,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

