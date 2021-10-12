Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

