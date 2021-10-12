Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after buying an additional 243,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after buying an additional 143,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $298.69 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

