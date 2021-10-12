Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Lifted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $404.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.35. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

