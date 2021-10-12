The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of The Mosaic worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Mosaic by 33.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

