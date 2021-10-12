Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $126.82 Million Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $126,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,207. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

