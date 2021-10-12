Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Autohome by 10.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Autohome by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,087,000. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of ATHM opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

