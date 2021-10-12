Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,275 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63,616 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of First Republic Bank worth $141,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $201.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.87. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $120.03 and a 52-week high of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

