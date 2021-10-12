Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,813 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $179,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $552.44 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $333.31 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

