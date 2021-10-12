Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $203,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

