Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,868,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166,935 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $214,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

