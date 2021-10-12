Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 404,359 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 250.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 565,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,359 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $230,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $149,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $431,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

NYSE SPGI opened at $428.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.