Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $250,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,756.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,964.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,875.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

