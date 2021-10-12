Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde stock opened at $294.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03. The company has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.08.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

