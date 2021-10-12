Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Increased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 61.4% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 177.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.7% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 155,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

Nutrien stock opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $72.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.