Kadant Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kadant to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of KAI opened at $200.91 on Tuesday. Kadant has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 3,965 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $816,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kadant stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Kadant worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

