Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2021 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Langenberg & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2021 – 3M is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $193.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $182.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

9/17/2021 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $172.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 12.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

