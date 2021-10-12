Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $476,765.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

