Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a growth of 18,363.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIOA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,391,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,518,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000.

Shares of TIOA opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

