Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Up 61,100.0% in September

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 61,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHCF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHCF stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

