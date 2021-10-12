Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:GIM opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 116,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $635,428.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,956,846 shares of company stock worth $10,844,190. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

