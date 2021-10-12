Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

