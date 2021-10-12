InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

INMD stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. InMode has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $59.50 to $64.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of InMode from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

