CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 8,071 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

