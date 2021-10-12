TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $281,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.