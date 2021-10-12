Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 220.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of 3M worth $290,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

