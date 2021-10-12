TheStreet Upgrades Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) to “B-“

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

NYSE:BCEI opened at $50.09 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.