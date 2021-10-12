Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.26.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

