Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,529 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 16.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 427.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after buying an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Etsy by 559.0% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after buying an additional 336,258 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $202.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.89. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $452,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

