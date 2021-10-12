Congress Park Capital LLC Lowers Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

