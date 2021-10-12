Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 465 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 427.05 ($5.58) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 292.80 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £87.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 416.10.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

