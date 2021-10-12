Zacks: Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce earnings of $4.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at $14.41. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $944.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $560,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,101 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.