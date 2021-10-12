Zacks: Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce earnings of $4.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at $14.41. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $944.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $560,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,101 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.