Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLF. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

