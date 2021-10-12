Jump Financial LLC Buys 30,767 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 56.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

