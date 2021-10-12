Jump Financial LLC Purchases 30,767 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of CLF opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.