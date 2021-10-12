Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

