79,060 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 79,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD stock opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.