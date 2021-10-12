Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,930 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cronos Group worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

