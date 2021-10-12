Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Reduced by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.13.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

