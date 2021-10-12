Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 559 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of United Airlines worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,020,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,112,000 after buying an additional 109,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

