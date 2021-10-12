89,395 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 89,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

