Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELS. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after buying an additional 3,513,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after acquiring an additional 694,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

