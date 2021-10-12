California Public Employees Retirement System Has $280.69 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,294,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $280,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $235.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $156.30 and a one year high of $246.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.