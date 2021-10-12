Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 937,280 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 937,280 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after buying an additional 1,007,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,522,000 after buying an additional 312,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.