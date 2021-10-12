Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 69 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TRB Advisors LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 85.7% in the second quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 650,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $176,085,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,081,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,105,564,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,483,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,214,609,000 after buying an additional 120,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

