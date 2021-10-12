Jump Financial LLC Purchases 12,600 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,179,293.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock worth $317,100,882 in the last ninety days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

