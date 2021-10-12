Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

GGM stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

