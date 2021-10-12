QS Investors LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of BGC Partners worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGCP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.83.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

