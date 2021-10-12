Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT at $197.82

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $193.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

